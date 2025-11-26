Accra Celebrates International Men’s Day, Urges Health-Conscious Men

Accra marked this year’s International Men’s Day with a strong call for men to prioritise their health. Under the theme “Healthy Men, Strong Families, Progressive Workplace,” the event highlighted the critical link between men’s wellbeing, family stability, workplace productivity, and national development.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah urged men to take charge of their physical, mental, and emotional health, describing self-care as essential, not a luxury. He encouraged regular exercise, open communication at home, and mutual respect in the workplace, stressing that healthy men form the foundation of strong families and productive institutions.

Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, echoed the message, noting that men play central roles at home and in the workplace. She called for greater recognition of their contributions while fostering a culture that supports men’s health and personal growth.

In his keynote address, Secretary to the Cabinet, Professor Kwaku Danso-Boafo, described men’s health as a cornerstone of national development. He urged men to speak openly about challenges and called on families, particularly women, to actively support men’s wellbeing.

Other speakers reinforced the theme. Alex Segbefia, Chief of Staff at the Office of the Vice President, encouraged staff to prioritise personal wellness. Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, highlighted the emotional burdens men carry and encouraged them to seek help. Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper, advised the youth to remain alert and seize unexpected opportunities for growth.

The event concluded with a resounding call for men to embrace holistic health as a foundation for stronger families, workplaces, and society.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG

