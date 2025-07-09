ADB introduces 24-hour service at Tema Harbour

The Ag­ricultural Develop­ment Bank (ADB) PLC has com­menced 24-hour service at the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) to support the operations of the 24-hour port service initiative rolled out on July 1, 2025.

The 24-hour banking ser­vice at the port is a strategic move by ADB to ensure the payment of GPHA handling charges at any time of the day or night, and to meet the demanding needs of importers, exporters, freight forwarders, and customers.

Speaking on the devel­opment, the Managing Director of ADB, Edward Ato Sarpong, noted that the initiative was to complement government’s 24-hour (24H) economy programme which is aimed at job creation, boosting exports and transi­tioning the economy toward higher productivity and value addition.

“The 24-hour economy is not just about working round the clock but it’s about cre­ating added value and decent jobs towards higher produc­tivity,” the MD said.

Ato Sarpong explained that the Bank’s 24-hour service is expected to particularly benefit freight forwarders, customs clearing agents, ship­ping companies, traders and customers who often work across irregular hours to meet tight logistics schedules.

“By providing 24-hour banking service, ADB is en­suring port stakeholders have convenient access to perform financial transactions needed to keep their operations mov­ing efficiently,” he said.

The ADB MD indicated that plans were far advance to extending the 24-hour service to other payment collection points across the country to boost economic activities.

This latest offering, Ato Sarpong mentioned is in line with the bank’s new tagline “Beyond Banking…” which reflects the Bank’s com­mitment to going beyond traditional banking to offer innovative, customer-fo­cused solutions that enhance customer experience across all sectors.

Mr Edward Ato Sarpong urged customers and the general public to leverage the ADB 24-hour service at the Tema Port for payment of their handling charges to facilitate their businesses.