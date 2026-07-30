Government accepts proposal to extend presidential term from four to five years – Attorney General

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has announced that the government has accepted the recommendation to extend the presidential term of office from four years to five years.

He explained that the proposed extension would also apply to Parliament, with the parliamentary term adjusted to correspond with the new presidential term.

Dr. Ayine made the remarks on July 30, 2026, at the Jubilee House in Accra during the Government Accountability Series while outlining the government’s position on the final recommendations of the Constitution Review Committee.

According to him, the current four year term leaves limited time for effective governance, as the early months of an administration are often spent on transition activities while the final year is dominated by election preparations.

He noted that a five year term would provide a more realistic period for governments to formulate, implement and assess policies.

Dr. Ayine clarified that the proposed change, if approved through the constitutional amendment process, would apply to future Presidents and not the current administration.

By: Jacob Aggrey