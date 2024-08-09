Adopt innovative road maintenance methods …GHA urges

EXPERTS in the road sector must adopt inno­vative methods for road maintenance, the Deputy Chief Executive (DCE) of the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) in charge of maintenance, Mr Lawrence Lamptey, has said.

He said effective road maintenance was essential for ensuring road safety, enhancing road quality, and contributing to long-lasting infrastructure, which ultimately drives national development.

Mr Lamptey made this call at the opening of a five-day national annual refresher course for road maintenance engineers held in Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

Furthermore, he said well-maintained road networks were vital for improving the so­cioeconomic well-being of the populace, and therefore, road maintenance engineers should exert maximum effort in order to develop sustainable solutions for enhancing the country’s road maintenance system.

The refresher course on the theme, ‘Data-driven Decision Making for Road Maintenance and Improvement Process,’ at­tracted over 60 participants from across the country.

It provided a platform for participants to exchange ideas and apply their expertise to ensure best practices in utilising data analysis to improve road mainte­nance.

Mr Lamptey encouraged the engineers to leverage the annual refresher course to update their knowledge and enhance their work.

He noted that acquiring up-to-date, knowledge would enable them to be informed, data-driven decisions based on scientific evi­dence which is crucial for shaping the future of road maintenance in Ghana.

He also urged the engineers to work with a unified purpose to advance safer, more efficient, and sustainable transportation infra­structure in the country.

A Resource Person, Mr Mark Okyere, stress that regular road maintenance extends the lifes­pan of the road network and urged maintenance engineers to be innovative in their routine tasks.

Mr Okyere identified over­loading as a significant factor contributing to the deterioration of road networks in the country and advised drivers, particularly those of heavy vehicles, to avoid overloading to prevent further damage.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, encouraged the engineers to make the most of the refresher course to up­date their skills and be well-pre­pared for the challenges of road maintenance.

The course covered various topics including data collection and management, condition assessment and performance metrics, asset management and optimisation, as well as case studies and success stories.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, HO