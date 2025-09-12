Afenyo Markin criticises Police over handling of Abronye’s case

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin has raised concerns about the handling of the arrest and detention of Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye.

According to him, the police invited Abronye on Monday, September 8, and he honoured the invitation with his lawyers.

He said Abronye submitted himself to interrogation but, within an hour, was taken into the custody of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The Minority Leader questioned why the police, who were investigating the case and had their own holding cells, decided to send someone being investigated for a misdemeanor to the NIB.

He intimated that checks confirmed that the NIB was not investigating or interrogating Abronye, but had only kept him because the police requested it.

He wondered whether the move was meant to punish Abronye, stressing that the police detained him the whole of Monday night and Tuesday morning, before presenting him to court on 9th September.

The Minority Leader added that in court, the police asked for Abronye to be remanded to allow further investigations, and the judge granted the request.

He however described it as unfortunate that the police handcuffed Abronye when he was leaving the court.

By: Jacob Aggrey