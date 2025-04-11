‘Africa’s education should focus on research, innovation’

Higher educa­tion in Africa should focus on research and innova­tion efforts, towards solving the enormous and complex global challenges facing the continent, the Founder and Chairman of the African Net­work INC, a non-governmental organisation, Dr Kojo Appiah, has advised.

He said education and research should be tailored towards solving problems such as climate change, food insecurity and pandemics, confronting Africa.

Dr Appiah, who is also the RSC Member of the Africa Higher Education Centres of Excellence (ACE), cautioned that climate change would be more threatening to Africa due to drought, erratic rainfall and fires.

He was speaking at the end of a three-day conference on research and innovation in Africa, held in Accra.

It was organised by the Asso­ciation of African Universities (AAU), and sponsored by the World Bank and Agence Francaise De Developpement (AFD) under the theme “Celebrating a Decade of Impact, Innovation and Excel­lence.”

The event was attended by at least 500 participants, including Vice Chancellors, researchers, policy makers and development partners, to identify strategies, share experiences and develop a roadmap for the future.

Dr Appiah said “African researchers should focus on com­petitive biology, artificial intelli­gence, advanced materials, drones, robotics, quantum computing, block chain, cloud computing among others”.

He called on ACE to foster stronger linkages and help grow the private sector.

The Minister of Education, Dr Clement Apaak, noted that the ACE’s contributions to strength­ening post-graduate education and driving real-world impact in critical fields such as health, Science, Technology, Engineer­ing and Mathematics had been remarkable.

He said discussions on sus­taining and scaling the impact of the ACE programme had been crucial.

Dr Apaak note that this en­gagement would inform collective effort, build upon the ACE suc­cesses and drive greater impact.

He stressed the need for increased investment in research and development, particularly in areas aligned with respective national priorities, and to scale up advanced training programmes, to meet the evolving demands of the respective African economies.

Dr Apaak said the ACE model should remain the forefront of re­search, innovation, and knowledge generation, to accelerate Africa’s economic transformation.

The Division Director for Ghana, Sierra and Liberia of the World Bank, Mr Robert Taliercio, said the investment in the ACE was one of the best effort the World Bank had made.

He said the bank was proud to be associated with the ACE pro­gramme, adding that ACE must lead the development of Africa through innovative research.

The Secretary-General of AAU, Prof. Olusola B. Oyewole, com­mended the participants for their active engagement.

He entreated ACE member countries to implement the sug­gestions and recommendations made to improve their economies.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE