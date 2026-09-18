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Aga provisionally suspended over prohibited substance

September 18, 2026
Less than a minute
Ruti Aga
Ruti Aga

Ethiopian athlete Ruti Aga, who won the Tokyo Marathon in ‌2019, has been provisionally suspended for the presence or use of the prohibited substance methylprednisolone and tampering, ⁠the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

Methylprednisolone, a steroid, can help reduce pain and fatigue and speed up recovery.

A notice of charge has been issued ‌to ⁠the 32-year-old, the AIU said in the suspension chart on its official website.

Reuters has ⁠contacted the Ethiopian Athletics Federation for comment.

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Aga has also won ⁠three silver and two bronze medals from ⁠World Marathon Majors.-Reuters

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September 18, 2026
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