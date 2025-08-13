Akim Oda MP appeals for late Akwatia MP’s children to be included in presidential support fund

Member of Parliament for Akim Oda Constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has appealed to President John Mahama to include the children of the late MP for Akwatia, Ernest Kumi in the support fund the President promised to establish.

The fund is intended to assist the families of eight individuals who died in a helicopter crash while travelling to the Ashanti Region.

Speaking in an interview with UTV Ghana, Mr. Acquah argued that the work of an MP was comparable to that of a president and therefore deserving of similar recognition.

“Ernest Kumi also deserves such treatment. He is even yet to be buried,” he stated.

He stressed that it was imperative for the government to consider the late MP’s children as beneficiaries of the fund.

He added that his remarks were also to remind the government of the need to honour the late MP, as well as to remember the 16 children who tragically lost their lives on the Atwedie stretch of the Kumasi-Accra highway.

By: Jacob Aggrey