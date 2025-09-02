Akwatia by-elections underway

Voting has begun in the Akwatia Constituency by-election today, Tuesday, with more than 52,000 registered voters expected to cast their ballots.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 5:00 p.m., according to the Electoral Commission (EC).

The by-election was triggered by the death of the sitting Member of Parliament, Ernest Kumi, on July 7, 2025.

Before his death, Ernest Kumi had faced a series of legal battles over his 2024 victory in the constituency, including a High Court injunction, a contempt case, and an appeal that ended at the Supreme Court.

The election is being contested by candidates from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), and smaller political parties.

Security agencies have been deployed across the constituency to ensure peace and order during the voting process.

The EC has assured the public of a free, fair, and transparent exercise.

Ballot counting will begin immediately after polls close, with results expected later tonight.

By: Jacob Aggrey