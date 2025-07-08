Akwatia MP Ernest Kumi is dead

The MP for Akwatia, Ernest Kumi, has passed away yesterday after a short illness, Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, told Parliament.

Consequently, Parliament had to adjourn following the news of the demise of the MP.

The details of his death are not disclosed, but he was in Par­liament the previous week.

His death is a big blow to the NPP and Parliament, where his expertise will be missed.

Mr Kumi, a first-time MP on the ticket of the NPP, had recently been at the centre of a high-profile legal battle over his parliamentary legitimacy.

His sudden death comes just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned his contempt convic­tion related to the disputed 2024 parliamentary election results.

In February 2025, the Ko­foridua High Court found Kumi guilty after he defied an interim injunction barring him from pre­senting himself for swearing-in as an MP.

The court issued a bench warrant for his arrest, citing his failure to attend court hearings and his disregard for the court’s authority.