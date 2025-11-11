Alan Kyerematen calls for political integration to achieve a United States of Africa

Founder and Leader of the United Party (UP), Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, says Africa’s progress depends on the collective growth of all its nations, stressing that the continent can only become a global economic and political force through unity.

In an interview with the media, he explained that Africa will never grow unless all countries on the continent grow together, adding that a united Africa is the only way to achieve true prosperity and influence in world affairs.

Mr. Kyerematen described the current structure of the African Union (AU) as a “confederation of independent states” focused mainly on collaboration and interdependence.

He said this should be seen as a transitional step toward forming a politically integrated “United States of Africa.”

According to him, this vision is not a mere dream but a goal clearly stated in the AU’s Agenda 2063, which outlines the continent’s long-term development aspirations.

He emphasised that only through political and economic unity can Africa move beyond policy declarations and make frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) truly effective.

“Africa will never grow unless all of Africa grows. That is a fact. Whether we like it or not, the United States of Africa is the only way for the continent to become a global economic and geopolitical power,” he said.

By: Jacob Aggrey