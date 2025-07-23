All 9 red “Galamsey” forest zones repossessed – Lands Minister

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has revealed that all nine forest reserves previously taken over by illegal miners have now been repossessed by the state.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series held at the Jubilee House, the minister explained that the red zone forests were once controlled by heavily armed groups, making it dangerous for forest guards and officials to enter.

Mr. Kofi Buah said that through strong collaboration with the security services, the Forestry Commission has been able to take back full control of the affected reserves.

“I’m happy to report that today, the Forestry Commission has successfully taken back all nine red zone forest reserves. Our guards can now move freely in and out of these forests and receive support when needed,” he stated.

He added that although the threat of illegal mining still exists, the repossession marks a major victory in the country’s fight to protect its forests and natural resources.

The minister also highlighted the challenge of deforestation, which he said continues to be driven by illegal mining, logging, wildfires, and unsafe farming practices.

He disclosed that over 5,500 hectares of forest lands, an area larger than 7,500 football fields had been destroyed in just one year.

Despite the challenges, Mr. Buah assured the public that government remains committed to restoring degraded forest areas and strengthening enforcement to prevent future destruction.

The Government Accountability Series is an initiative by the Ministry of Information, in partnership with civil society organisations, to keep public officials accountable to the people they serve.