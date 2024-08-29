Alleged land guard remanded for assaulting linguist, others with iron rods

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded in police custody Atinga Ayambire, a farmer, for allegedly using iron rod to assault a linguist and three others, for developing land at Bu­suafie, near Danchira, in Accra.

Ayambire, also believed to be a member of land guards, operating in Danchira, has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, prohibition of ac­tivities of land guard, four counts of assault and causing unlawful harm.

He has denied the charges, and his accomplices, whose names were given as Rasta, Tupac, Akuffo Addo, Nigga, and One Area, are said to be at large.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Daniel Danku, opposed the grant of bail, because investigation was underway to arrest those on the run.

Ayambire is expected to reap­pear on September 9, 2024.

Prosecution told the court that the complainant, Ayikwei Ofori, alias Okyeame, was the linguist at Busuafie, near Danchira.

Chief Insp Danku heard that Aymabire, a farmer and his accomplices, namely Rasta, Tupac, Akuffo Addo, One Area and Nig­ga, at large, were notorious land guards operating in Danchira and its environs.

The court heard that the complainant sold land located at Busuafie to George Darku, who was also victim.

Chief Insp Danku said on June 7, 2023, at about 10.30am, the complainant, Nathaniel Ay­ikwei, George Darko and Samuel Kofi Siaw went to work on the land.

The prosecution said in the process, suddenly, Aymabire and his accomplices, arrived on mo­torcycles, confronted complainant other workers, and demanded ‘digging fee.’

Chief Insp Danku said that Ayikwei told Ayimbire and his accomplices that he had given ‘digging fee’ to the Asafostse of the area.

Prosecution said Ayambire became offended and without any provocation, took iron roads at the site and use it to assault the Ayikwei, Siaw and Darko and they suffered injuries.

Chief Insp Danku said the complainant and the victims sought refuge in the complainant’s house.

The court heard that Odekor Lamptey was also assaulted for intervening.

Chief Insp Danku said the complainant and the other victims reported the matter to the police at Danchira and they were given police medical form to seek medi­cal treatment.

Prosecution said Ayambire and his accomplice went into hiding, and Ayambire was seen at Gbese District Court by the complainant, who raised the alarm and he (Aymabire) was arrested. —GNA