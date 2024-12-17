 Allow God’s plan to work for the nation’

The Reverend Father Stephen Oscar Amo, a Catholic Priest, has urged Ghanaians and politicians to allow the sovereign plans of God for the nation to work through them.

“All things work together for good, when it is in accordance with the will of God,” Rev. Fr. Amo, the Priest of the Sunyani Sacred Heart Parish, stated when delivering a sermon at a thanksgiving service of the Bono Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Sunyani.

On the theme “The joy I have ever wanted,” the regional executives and the members and supporters as well as some Members of Parliament-elect for the party took advantage of the service to express their appreciation to God for the election victory.

The Rev. Fr Amo underlined the need for Ghanaians and politicians to always focus and give thanks for the goodness of God, which he added would always bring them true joy.

“True joy comes from patience, regardless of the circumstances,” he stated, and asked the party to concentrate on building a better Ghana for all.

Ambassador Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, the Bono Regional Chairperson of the NDC, said the overwhelm­ing victory of the NDC was an indication that Ghanaians desired for a positive change in government.

He expressed confidence in the President-elect John Dra­mani Mahama’s ability to fulfil his campaign promises to build a better Ghana and called on Ghanaians to contribute to the national reconstruction process. —GNA