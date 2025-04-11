Halt any further attempt to intimidate, arrest Rev. John Ntim Fordjour … Concerned Citizens of Assin South Constituency

A group known as Con­cerned Citizens of Assin South Constituency in the Central Regional has called for an immediate cessation of any further efforts to intimidate or detain Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament for the area.

The group explained that, members of the constituency would not be intimidated, saying, “We stand by the truth, and we stand by Hon. Rev. John Ntim Fordjour”.

Addressing a news conference at Nyankomasi Ahenkro in the Assin South Constituency, one of the convenors of the group, Em­manuel Adu-Gyamfi, condemned the action of the government and the security agencies for the attack on their MP.

“This unwarranted act by state security agencies is not only an affront to his personal liberty and a blatant abuse of power, but it is also a dangerous signal to all well-meaning Ghanaians who seek to uphold truth, transparency, and national interest” he said.

He explained that, the attempt­ed arrest of the Member of Par­liament for the constituency was a calculated attempt to silence and intimidate well-meaning Ghanaians who want to hold the government accountable.

He stated that, the MP in his capacity as the Ranking Mem­ber of the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament, raised genuine concerns regarding suspicious flights into the country that potentially point to illicit drug trafficking and money laundering.

Mr Adu-Gyamfi indicated that, the response of the govern­ment and its agencies had been to intimidate and silence a lawmaker fulfilling his constitutional duty of oversight.

“We strongly condemn this action and view it as a direct attack on the people of Assin South, who’s democratic will and voice Rev. Ntim Fordjour represents,” he said.

Any attempt to persecute, the MP, he said, was an attempt to silence the entire constituency and to undermine the very foundation of our democracy.

Mr Adu-Gyamfi said the people of Assin South were solidly behind their MP and called on authorities to bring such acts to a halt.

He called on Parliament, civil society organisations, and all democracy-loving Ghanaians to speak out against what they said was abuse of power.

He said, that the allegations raised regarding national security be investigated independently and thoroughly.

“We reaffirm our full support for our MP and assure him that he does not stand alone. His boldness in speaking truth to power is a re­flection of the courage, values, and integrity of the people of Assin South,” he said.

FROM DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH, ASSIN NYANKOMASI