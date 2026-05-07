Ghana High Commission in South Africa issues urgent safety alert

The Ghana High Commission in South Africa has issued an urgent safety alert to Ghanaian nationals following a surge in harassment, intimidation, and forced shop closures targeting foreign-owned businesses.

The warning specifically highlights volatile situations in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Province and several townships across the country.

According to the High Commission, Ghanaian citizens have reported patterns of threats and interference with their business operations.

In a formal statement, the Commission advised members of the Ghanaian community to remain vigilant, avoid confrontational encounters, and prioritize the personal safety of their families.

The alert also clarified that under South African law, public demonstrations are generally protected, meaning law enforcement may not easily disperse protesters.

Consequently, the Mission expects these activities to persist in certain areas for the foreseeable future.

Ghanaian nationals are being urged to exercise extreme caution in protest-prone areas, monitor local news and avoid high-risk locations, immediately report incidents of violence or intimidation to both the local police and the High Commission.

The also urged Ghanaian citizens to refrain from sharing unverified information that could cause panic.

In conclusion, the High Commission stated it is currently engaging with South African authorities to ensure the protection of its citizens and their livelihoods.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme