GES denies authorising school fees, warns against illegal charges

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially debunked claims that schools have been authorised to collect fees from students or parents, describing such reports as misinformation.

In a statement released to clarify the service’s position on Thursday, May 7, 2026, the GES stressed that it has not sanctioned any charges under any name or form.

They urged the public to disregard claims, which the Service says are being circulated by individuals intent on misinforming the public.

The GES further warned that any school found to be charging money specifically under the guise of “feeding fees” is acting unlawfully and without official approval.”

“The government’s commitment to not only maintain the Free SHS policy, but improve upon it, has not changed,” the statement siad.

The Service noted that any attempt to undermine the Free SHS policy, whether through the spread of false information or the clandestine imposition of fees, will be treated as an act contrary to the national interest.

Parents and students who have been asked to pay feeding fees have been advised to report such incidents directly to the Management of the Ghana Education Service for immediate investigation and action.