Asenso-Boakye advocates research approach for Ghana’s urban woes

The Member of Parliament for Bantama and former Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has strongly advocated for re­search-driven planning as the most sustainable approach to addressing Ghana’s complex urban develop­ment challenges.

Speaking at the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Geograph­ic Information Systems (GIS) Laboratory at the Department of Planning, Kwame Nkrumah Uni­versity of Science and Technology (KNUST), Mr Asenso-Boakye not­ed that issues such as unplanned settlements, housing shortages, and climate risks demand data-in­formed strategies, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration.

The new GIS lab, fully funded by the Bantama Asenso-Boakye Foundation, houses 50 high-per­formance computers, laptops, and advanced GIS software. It is designed to serve as a dynamic hub for learning and research for both students and faculty.

“From land use regulation to disaster risk management, GIS enables us to act strategically and sustainably,” Mr Asenso-Boakye stated. He added that Ghana’s future rests on the shoulders of a new generation of planners who must be equipped not only with theoretical knowledge, but with practical tools and real-time data to make informed, high-impact decisions.

An alumnus of the Department of Planning, Mr Asenso-Boakye fondly recalled his time at KNUST, where he served as Financial Secretary and later President of the student association within the then Faculty of Environmental and Development Studies.

“Returning here is not only a homecoming; it is a moment of thanksgiving. I am forever grateful to this Department, to my lectur­ers, and to my mentors who guided my early steps. It is only right that I give back in a way that will benefit generations to come,” he said.

He paid special tribute to Professor Emeritus Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa, former Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, for his mentorship. Mr Asenso-Boakye served as Prof. Adarkwa’s research assis­tant on a project studying accidents on feeder roads—an experience he described as pivotal in shaping his later work as Minister.

Looking ahead, Mr Asenso-Boakye revealed plans to collaborate with the Department to establish a mul­tidisciplinary Re­search Hub for Planning, Housing, and Infrastructure Development. The hub will focus on applied research, data-driven planning, and stakeholder engagement to tackle the nation’s urbanisation and infra­structure issues.

Professor Christian Koranteng, Dean of the Faculty of Built Environment, who represented the Provost of the College of Art and Built Environment, commended Mr Asenso-Boakye for his vision and dedication to advancing educa­tion and national development.

“Theoretical knowledge alone is not enough to master any field. This lab offers students the oppor­tunity to apply what they learn in real-world contexts,” he said.

Professor Clifford Amoako, Head of the Department of Plan­ning, described the donation as a testament to the lasting impact of alumni engagement. “We are deep­ly grateful to Hon. Asenso-Boakye for his unwavering support,” he added.

The ceremony concluded with a tour of the facility, widely hailed as a transformative addition to the university’s infrastructure, and a significant boost for planning education in Ghana.

