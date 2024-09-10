Avoid complacency in lead-up to Dec. 7 elections – Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ag­yapong, has urged delegates at Es­sikado-Ketan to avoid complacen­cy in the lead-up to the elections on December 7.

He said “Victory will not be easily attained. In 2020, Joe Ghartey secured approximately 26,000 votes, while the NDC candidate garnered around 24,000 votes. Therefore, it is cru­cial to remain vigilant. Creativity and strategic planning are essen­tial for the NPP as we approach the upcoming challenges.”

Mr Agyapong delivered gave the warning during the campaign launch for the Essikado-Ketan constituency of the NPP on Saturday in Essikado, aimed at enhancing the momentum for the Parliamentary candidate, Charles Cromwell Onuawonto Bissue.

The event also marked the in­auguration of the Essikado-Ketan 2024 campaign team, which is led by Member of Parliament, Mr Joe Ghartey.

Mr Agyapong addressed the concerns regarding reported divisions between Mr Bissue and the party executives, emphasiz­ing the necessity for unity and collaboration as they prepare for the upcoming challenges on December 7.

He asserted that cohesion was essential for achieving victory in Essikado-Ketan, stating, “We must exert ourselves to ensure that success is within our grasp.”

He cautioned against compla­cency, reminding the team that the NDC candidate is a formidable opponent and that assuming vic­tory based solely on their strong­hold would be a mistake.

He urged the Mr Bissue to fos­ter unity with the executives and to dedicate themselves to hard work, as failure to do so would render their efforts futile.

Furthermore, Mr Agyapong advised Mr Bissue to adopt a servant leadership approach when engaging with party executives and constituents, regardless of their political affiliations, in order to build constructive relationships.

He recommended the active involvement of women, who play a vital role as influencers, as the party enhances its grassroots cam­paigns, advocating for a respect­ful and decorous approach that ensures no voter is overlooked.

Meanwhile, Mr Joe Ghartey, the Member of Parliament for Essika­do-Ketan, marked his two decades of service to the constituency.

He said the NPP must bolster its representation in Parliament to effectively implement its policies and programmes.

“I have decided not to contest again– and I know Bissue would perform better than my tenure. I am happy to be your servant. The spirit must come back again, and we’ll win this elections. This elec­tions is about the truth and not insults. We will take our records against that of anybody,” Mr Ghartey added.

Mr Bissue emphasised the importance of unity in order to effectively campaign for success, stating, “It is essential for Essika­do-Ketan to grow and expand with the NPP leading the charge for Ghana’s development.”

I cannot afford to fail. I require your support to continue the legacy of Mr Joe Ghartey, but it is crucial that we unite. If we remain divided, our messages will fall on deaf ears. I am here to serve Essikado-Ketan with humility,” he said.

The constituency chairman, Fred Afful, also called upon party members to set aside individual interests and concentrate on the challenges ahead, saying, “Our work is not finished; we must strive to break the eight.”

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, ESSIKADO