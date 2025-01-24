AWLN Ghana congratulates minister designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection

The African Women Lead­ers Network (AWLN), Ghana Chapter has extended its warm Congratula­tions to Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey on her appointment as the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to her tireless ad­vocacy for the rights of Women and Children, and commitment to social justice. We believe that the leadership skills and expertise of Dr Agnes Lartey will bring great success to her tenure,” a state­ment issued in Accra yesterday by the AWLN stated.

Signed by the chairperson, Dr Charity Binka, and copied the Ghanaian Times, the statement acknowledged that AWLN Ghana was confident that Dr Lartey’s vision and dedication to the promotion of gender equality and inclusivity would drive positive change in the Ministry to improve the lives of many women, chil­dren, the vulnerable, marginalised and Ghanaians.

It said prior to engaging in politics, Dr Lartey had worked to support women and advocated for their rights and continued to champion women’s empower­ment and community develop­ment throughout her career.

Moreover, the statement noted that her efforts have made a significant impact on the lives of many women and children at the national and international space.

As the Member of Parliament for the Krowor Constituency, Dr Agnes Lartey has implemented several initiatives to improve the lives of her constituents, includ­ing providing financial assistance to small business owners and of­fering skills training programmes for young people.

“As Dr Agnes Lartey embarks on this new Chapter as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, AWLN Ghana pledg­es to support her in achieving set goals to have a positive impact on the lives of women, children, and vulnerable populations in Ghana,” statement said.

“AWLN Ghana wishes the new Minister continued success and inspiration to guide the Ministry achieve greater heights,” the state­ment indicated.

BY TIMES REPORTER