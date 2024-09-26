Basigi unveiled as Simba Queens coach

Tanzanian giants, Simba Queens, have officially unveiled Ghanaian coach, Yussif Basigi, as their new Head Coach of the team.

Basigi, 52, joins the club on a one-year contract after leaving Ghana Women’s Premier League side, Hasaacas Ladies, where he spent 21 years at the helm of affairs.

Basigi replaces Juma Mgunda, who left the club following the expiration of his contract; he will be assisted by Mussa Mgosi.

In a post on the club’s official X handle, yesterday, they welcomed the experienced Ghanaian gaffer, wishing him well in his new appointment.

On his part, Coach Basigi also used his X handle to officially thank Hasaacas Ladies for allowing him to be part of their success story in the last 21 years.

While thanking all who supported him throughout the journey, Coach Basigi stated, “Though far away from the club of my heart (Hasaacas Ladies), I will always wish them the very best of luck in all their encounters, both domestic and international. Once a Dooooooo, always a Dooooooo!! Insha Allah.”

During his time with the Sekondi-based side, Basigi won their first league title in 2013, going on to win four more additional league titles alongside winning the FA Cup competition.

He won the inaugural WAFU B Women’s Champions League qualifiers in 2021 and guided the Hasmal Ladies to the final of the first CAF Women’s Champions League held in Egypt, where they lost 2-0 to South African giants, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Coach Basigi has since kicked off his tenure on a winsome note yesterday, guiding his new club to beat former Tanzania Women’s Premier League champion, Mlandizi Queens, 4-1 in a friendly game at the KMC Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY