Black Stars to assemble in Casablanca for Central African Republic Qualifier

The Black Stars will assemble in Casablanca this weekend ahead of the 2026 World Cup penultimate Group I qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The technical staff and two home-based players Benjamin Asare and Prince Owusu will depart Accra on Saturday to join the rest of the squad in Casablanca, where they will prepare for the crucial encounter.

Ghana will hold three training sessions in Morocco before the match on Wednesday. Otto Addo is expected to have the full team complement by Monday, allowing for adequate preparation for the match scheduled for Stade d’Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The Black Stars are chasing a fifth World Cup appearance, currently sitting atop Group I with 19 points and just two matches remaining in the qualifiers.