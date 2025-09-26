Boxing expert criticises suspension of boxing after Bahubali’s death

Boxing expert Mohammed Amin Lamptey has criticised the National Sports Authority (NSA) for suspending boxing activities after the death of boxer Bahubali a few days after a fight in Bukom.

He argued that it was wrong to halt all boxing activities because of one incident, stressing that the same action is not taken when tragedies occur in other sports.

According to him, if a footballer dies during play, football matches are not suspended across the country.

Lamptey drew an analogy with road accidents, explaining that the death of someone on the road does not lead to the closure of all roads.

He expressed disappointment at the way the matter was handled, pointing out that the Director General of the NSA, Professor Peter Twumasi, popularly known as Franco, first announced the suspension of boxing but later denied issuing a ban. Lamptey described this inconsistency as unfortunate.

The boxing analyst noted that the decision had deeply discouraged him and left him short of words.

