Breast cancer: Don’t wait for a lump, know your breast

Each year in October, attention turns to breast cancer, the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women globally.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), almost 2.4 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer (BC) every year with about 694,000 deaths recorded globally,

In Ghana, more than 5,000 women are diagnosed with BC annually with nearly 2,700 dying from the disease.

Experts say although Ghana has lower incidence of breast cancer compared to many Western countries, death rates remain high, largely due to late presentation and delays in diagnosis and treatment.

General Surgeon at the Breast Surgery Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Professor Josephine Nsaful says simple actions such as paying keen attention to the breasts to detect changes and seeking medical attention promptly could go a long way to improving survival rates and reducing deaths from BC.

Know your breast:

Breast awareness, Prof. Nsaful says was more than simply looking at the breasts in a mirror.

She advises women to;

Feel, touch or squeeze both breasts regularly and become familiar with their normal texture

Know the usual shape, size, colour or appearance of the breasts

Pay attention to changes in the nipples and the skin around the breasts

Notice any change that is new or unusual to the breasts

“If you know your breast, anything that’s off could give you a signal. Don’t wait to feel a lump or a pain before paying attention to the breasts,” she advised.

When should you start?

From age 16 — Learn your breasts. Do self-breast examination at least once a month preferably after every menstrual cycle.

Prof. Nsaful says this is not necessarily about looking for cancer, but about knowing what is normal to the breasts so that a new change could be easily recognised.

From age 25 — Get a clinical breast examination, ideally once a year. From age 40 onwards — Have regular mammography at least every two years. A mammogram can detect abnormalities that are too small to be felt by hand, allowing possible breast cancer to be identified earlier. At any age — Act immediately when something changes, seek medical help.

What changes should you look out for?

Prof. Nsaful shares some key warning signs of breast cancer including;

– A new lump in the breast which may often be painless

– A lump or swelling in the armpit.

– A change in the size or shape of one breast.

– Dimpling or an unusual change in the skin.

– A nipple that has changed in appearance or become newly inverted.

– Unusual nipple discharge, particularly bloody discharge.

– Peeling, persistent rash or an unusual change around the nipple or surrounding skin.

– Any other change that is new or unusual for you.

“Not every breast lump or change is cancerous but women must not attempt to diagnose themselves, see a healthcare professional for proper assessment,” Prof. Nsaful who is also president of the Breast Society Ghana (BSG), cautions.

Found a lump or unusual change in the breast? Do this:

Don’t panic: A breast lump or change may not automatically mean cancer.

See a health professional promptly: Have the breast properly examined rather than trying to diagnose yourself.

Get the recommended tests: Depending on a woman’s age and the finding, a doctor may request an ultrasound scan, mammogram or both.

Ultimately a biopsy, which involves taking a small sample of tissue to confirm whether cancer is present and identify its type may be recommended.

Don’t delay treatment: If cancer is confirmed, follow the recommended treatment rather than turning first to unproven remedies. Early diagnosis and treatment offer better outcomes.

Take home message:

Don’t wait for a pain. Don’t wait for a large lump. Don’t wait for October.

Know your breasts, check them regularly. If you notice a new or unusual change, act quickly.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH

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