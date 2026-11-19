The Chief Executive of First National Bank, Sylvia Inkoom, says the bank’s financial performance for the nine months to September 2026 reflects the success of its business strategy and its growing relevance to customers and the Ghanaian economy.

The bank recorded a profit after tax of GH¢48.82 million in the period, compared with GH¢47.32 million in the same period last year, representing an increase of 3.18 per cent.

Its unaudited financial statements also showed a 13.18 per cent increase in profit before tax to GH¢77.53 million.

Customer deposits grew by 28.95 per cent to GH¢5.35 billion, while loans and advances increased by 54.55 per cent to GH¢1.73 billion.

Total assets also rose by 20.06 per cent to GH¢7.32 billion.

Ms Inkoom said the results demonstrated progress in the bank’s growth strategy and reflected the confidence customers continued to place in its operations.

“We have delivered steady profitability, grown deposits by nearly 29 per cent, expanded lending by more than 54 per cent, and continued to improve the quality of our loan book,” she said. Read More.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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