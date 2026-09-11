Canadian High Commissioner visits proposed Gomoa Special Economic Zone Site

Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, says the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Myriam Montrat, yesterday paid a working visit to the proposed site of the Gomoa Special Economic Zone.

According to the MP, the visit follows an earlier meeting at the Canadian High Commission with a group of Canadian investors to explore a strategic partnership between the Government of Canada and the Gomoa Special Economic Zone.

He disclosed that the proposed partnership seeks to mobilise Canadian investment, expertise and technology to support the development of the Gomoa Special Economic Zone into what is expected to be Africa’s largest industrial park.

The park is envisioned to be a world-class hub for manufacturing, mineral processing, energy, logistics, innovation and international trade.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme