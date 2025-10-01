CAS dismisses King Faisal’s request against GFA

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed an application by King Faisal Football Club to halt the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) August 12 Congress resolutions.

The ruling, delivered on October 1, 2025, means the decisions from the Congress remain in force while the substantive case continues.

King Faisal had asked CAS to grant a “stay of execution” against the GFA’s actions, arguing that the Congress was unlawful.

The club claimed the meeting was tainted by irregularities, including shortened notice periods, undisclosed conflicts of interest, bundled motions, refusal of a poll after a show of hands, and undue influence.

The August Congress approved resolutions critics say could extend the GFA leadership’s tenure and possibly open the door for a third term.

King Faisal argued these changes violated proper governance procedures and asked CAS to annul the meeting and its outcomes.

Earlier, the GFA Appeals Committee dismissed King Faisal’s objections and upheld the Congress decisions, prompting the club to escalate the matter internationally.

CAS has now ruled that the request for interim relief does not meet the requirements, but said the costs of this order will be determined later.

The case is still ongoing in Lausanne, Switzerland.

For now, the GFA’s resolutions remain binding, while King Faisal awaits a final decision on whether the Congress itself was lawful.

By: Jacob Aggrey