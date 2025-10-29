Cedi appreciation is a result of disciplined choices and sound policies – Prof. Naana Jane

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has credited the recent appreciation of the cedi to disciplined economic choices and sound policies implemented by the Bank of Ghana.

Speaking at the 14th Ghana Economic Forum held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, the Vice President said Ghana’s economy is gradually regaining strength due to prudent fiscal management, expenditure cuts, and improved internal controls.

She explained that these measures have helped restore confidence in the economy, leading to a stronger cedi and a decline in inflation to 9.4 percent.

“The cedi’s appreciation is not a miracle. It is the result of disciplined choices and the consistent application of sound monetary and fiscal policies by the Bank of Ghana,” she stated.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, however, cautioned against complacency and called for continued discipline to make the recovery sustainable.

She urged Ghanaians to focus on adding value to the country’s natural resources, such as processing cocoa into chocolate and refining bauxite into aluminium, to strengthen the economy and create more jobs.

She added that true economic stability depends on responsible habits like paying taxes honestly, producing more than the country consumes, and holding leaders accountable.

“The stability we enjoy today must be protected through commitment, productivity, and self-reliance,” she emphasised.

By: Jacob Aggrey