CEO’s, Corporate Leaders hangout set for January 9, 2026

The CEO’s Hub, in partnership with Big Joe’s Place, will on January 9, 2026, host this year’s edition of the CEO and Corporate Leaders Hangout at Big Joe’s Gardens in Tema Community 7, opposite GTP Textiles.

The event, scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., is expected to bring together chief executives, entrepreneurs and senior corporate professionals from across the country for networking and high-level discussions.

To be held on the theme “Business Opportunities & Threats for 2026,” the Hangout will provide a platform for business leaders to examine emerging trends, market shifts and regulatory expectations likely to influence the corporate sector in the coming year.

Participants will also explore innovation pathways and sectorial opportunities expected to shape the 2026 business environment.

According to the organisers, the engagement will feature CEO interaction sessions, industry-focused conversations and extensive networking.

Distinguished speakers are expected to share practical insights into Ghana’s current economic climate and offer guidance for navigating the year ahead.

The relaxed outdoor setting, they noted, has been curated to encourage meaningful executive exchanges and collaboration.

Guests will be treated to complimentary Big Joe’s organic waakye, fresh coconut drinks, grilled dishes and other refreshments, alongside

an executive leadership networks-a business segment designed to deepen professional connections.

Participation in the Hangout is free, though attendees will bear the cost of any personal purchases at the venue.

Registration can be completed by dialling 80011111#. The event is open to CEOs, C-suite executives, business founders, corporate directors, senior managers and invited stakeholders.

Reverend Justice Sagoe, Visionary of The CEO’s Hub, said executive collaboration remained crucial to national and sectoral development.

As businesses prepare for the opportunities and threats of the coming year, Rev. Sagoe said, the Hangout provides a strategic space for leaders to align, share insights and build partnerships that support sustainable economic growth.

He reiterated The CEO’s Hub’s commitment to nurturing a community of ethical, conscious and innovative leaders capable of creating long-term impact.

The CEO’s Hub is a leadership and entrepreneurial development organisation focused on inspiring, equipping and connecting business leaders through networking events, dialogues, training programmes and thought-leadership initiatives.



BY TIMES REPORTER