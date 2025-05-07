Charles Bissue, 1 other granted GH¢400,000 bail — over corruption, bribery allegations

Former Presidential staffer, Mr Charles Cromwell Nanaban­yin Onuawonto Bissue, and Anthony Thomas Owusu, have been granted GH¢200,000 each by the Accra High Court (Criminal Division 4) yesterday, after they pleaded not guilty to alleged crim­inal offences, including corruption and bribery leveled against them by the state.

The case has been adjourned to May 29, 2025, for Case Manage­ment Conference (CMC).

The accused had been ordered by the court to produce two sure­ties, one of whom must be justified, as part of their bail conditions.

The court also asked Messrs Bissue and Owusu to deposit their passports with the Registry of the Court, and report to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) once every month.

Mr Bissue, who was also the secretary of the Inter-Ministeri­al Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), established by former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been charged together with Mr Owusu for 15 counts, including using public office for profit, corruption by public office and bribery.

The facts according to the OSP are that, in March 2017, former President Akufo-Addo established (IMCIM) to tackle illegal small-scale mining, popularly called galamsey, which was and still are devastat­ing the country’s land and water resources.

According to the facts sheet signed by Dr Isidore Tufuor, Di­rector of Prosecutions (OSP), the mandate of the Committee was in­ter alia, to vet and verify registered artisanal and small-scale mining companies and to regularise any discrepancies where possible; and to sanitise and regularise small-scale mining in mining districts to ensure that miners worked within the legal framework.

The OSP also indicated that on April 1, 2017, a moratorium was in­stituted for a six-month suspension of artisanal and small-scale mining operations throughout the country.

The facts sheet said that to en­force the ban, Operation Vanguard, made up of 400 personnel drawn from the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service, was de­ployed on July 31, 2017 to endemic mining areas in the Eastern, Cen­tral, Ashanti and Western Regions.

The facts sheet continue that vetting and verification process of small-scale and artisanal mining entities was governed by established requirements of the IMCIM under its Road Map for Lifting of Ban on Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (The Way Forward), 2018, which prescribed procedures for the veri­

fication of documents, acquisition of relevant permits, demarcation and mapping of concessions.

Additionally, it said successfully vetted and verified entities were subsequently registered as artisanal and small-scale mining concerns and certified to resume their busi­nesses.

The facts sheets again stat­ed that on January 20, 2021, the President dissolved the IMCIM, following scandals and allegations of corruption and corruption-re­lated activities levelled against some of its principal officers, including Mr Bissue – especially in respect of the seizure and management of ex­cavators, machinery, road vehicles, and gold nuggets.

Furthermore, it said that evidence would establish that Mr Bissue with the collaboration and facilitation of Mr Owusu received for his personal profit and benefit GH¢35,000.00 from Benjamin Ad­japong for the purpose of circum­venting established requirements of the IMCIM under its Road Map for Lifting of Ban on Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (The Way Forward), 2018 in respect of veri­fication of documents, acquisition of relevant permits, demarcation and mapping of concessions, and vetting; and thereby unlawfully securing a fast-tracked renewal of an expired mining licence to ORR Resources Enterprise without valid documentation.

Moreover, it underlined that the evidence would further establish that Mr Owusu received GH¢15,000.00 from one Benjamin Adjapong for the purpose of undu­ly influencing Mr Bissue, in respect of the discharge of his duties as the Secretary of the IMCIM to cir­cumvent established requirements of the IMCIM under its Road Map for Lifting of Ban on Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (The Way Forward), 2018 in respect of veri­fication of documents, acquisition of relevant permits, demarcation and mapping of concessions, and vetting; and thereby unlawfully securing a fast-tracked renewal of an expired mining licence to ORR Resources Enterprise without valid documentation.

The facts added that Benjamin Adjapong, in the course of his op­eration, an investigation, conducted by a private investigative company, Tiger Eye P.I., posed as an officer of ORR Resources Enterprise and approached Mr Owusu with the design of securing a mining licence for ORR Resources Enterprise without valid documentation and verification regarding relevant per­mits, demarcation and mapping of the company’s concession.

It also stated that Mr Owusu represented that he was able and willing to unduly influence the first accused, to circumvent the vetting and verification process in favour of ORR Resources Enterprise.

The facts highlighted that Mr Owusu demanded from Benjamin Adjapong a fee of GH¢100,000.00 to be split evenly between him and Mr Bissue.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA