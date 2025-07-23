Chief of Staff eulogises late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills at 13th commemorative lecture

Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has paid glowing tribute to the late President, His Excellency John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, describing him as a gift to Ghana and a leader who represented both the past and the future of the nation.

He delivered the praise during the 13th John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

The event drew participants from academia, politics, and civil society organizations (CSO’s) to honour the legacy of the late president

The lecture was organised by the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage under the theme “Atta Mills: A Case Study for the Fourth Republic.”

Mr.Debrah said President Mills was not only a man of strong personal values, but also someone shaped by the realities of Ghana’s political and social environment.

He said Mills served under Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings as Vice President, and by doing so, he bridged the gap between the country’s past and its democratic present.

He added that the late president understood what it meant for a nation to struggle with development, public mistrust, and corruption. Yet, through it all, he stood firm as a man of integrity who believed in courageous and principled leadership.

The Chief of Staff praised Professor Mills as a teacher of law and a jurist who had deep respect for the wishes and concerns of ordinary people.

According to him, the people silently longed for a leader who valued patriotism over partisanship, and Mills answered that call with humility and strength.

He noted that the professor’s leadership was not only the result of his personal beliefs and character but also the influence of family, environment, and social expectations.

He intimated that the unique blend of experience and empathy made Mills a true example for others to follow.

He described the late president as a father figure and an exceptional leader whose values must be passed on and called for the nurturing of future leaders in the spirit of Atta Mills.

“let’s raise leaders who will serve with honesty, wisdom, and love for the country” he urged.

The programme was attended by prominent people like the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin; Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey and former Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mrs. Charlotte Osei.

By Jacob Aggrey