CIB Ghana leads national dialogue on monetary policy, banking reforms

The Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana (CIB Ghana) has convened a high-level policy seminar to ex­amine the practical implications of monetary policy decisions on lending, inflation, and financial sector development.

It is under the theme “Mone­tary Policy in Action: How MPC Decisions Shape Ghana’s Econo­my and Financial Sector,”

In his welcome address, Mr Benjamin Amenumey, President of CIB Ghana, reaffirmed the Institute’s commitment to ad­vancing professional discourse on national economic policy.

“Our mandate requires that we promote ethical and profes­sional conduct while advancing the development of the banking profession. Fostering dialogue on monetary policy is a national duty,” he stated.

Mr Robert Dzato, Chief Executive Officer of CIB Ghana, shared key findings from a recent study conducted by the Institute.

The research, which surveyed senior banking executives and other officials, revealed wide­spread stakeholder alignment with the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) recent policy stance.

“Over 85 per cent of respon­dents had anticipated the latest rate cut. Stakeholders are looking for greater alignment between monetary policy actions and economic growth. We also heard concerns about liquidity con­straints, credit risk, and volatility in funding costs,” he added.

The event’s keynote address was delivered by Dr Johnson Asi­ama, Governor of the BoG, who described the current disinflation process as “real, sustained, and progressive,” supported by co­ordinated, data-driven measures between the central bank and the Ministry of Finance.

Inflation fell from 25.8 per cent in March to 13.7 per cent in June 2025, while the Ghana Reference Rate (GRR) declined from 32.5 per cent in January to 27.7 per cent in July. Dr Asiama cited the cedi’s appreciation, over 40 per cent year-to-date, as a key factor in lowering imported inflation and improving purchas­ing power.

He cautioned, however, that banks must prepare for the evolving financial landscape say­ing “Banks have to start assessing themselves, especially their credit infrastructure. We will soon come out with a notice on credit risk for banks, and it is all in line with what we see coming.”

A panel discussion followed, featuring insights from key indus­try stakeholders.

Professor Festus Ebo Turk­son, an external member of the MPC, explained the deci­sion-making framework behind the recent rate cut. “It is data driven. Every decision we make reflects a rigorous review of economic conditions and risks,” he stated.

Dr Humphrey Ayim Dake, President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), ex­pressed support for the chang­ing interest rate environment. “We welcome the imminent low interest rate regime and expect to see more banking—that is, credit flowing into real businesses,” he said.

Mr Joseph Obeng, President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), noted that declining prices of imported goods are already evident due to the cedis appreciation against major trading currencies, espe­cially the US dollar. “If the cedi holds steady, prices will continue to come down across the board,” he said.

Ms Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa, Managing Principal for Corporate and Investment Banking at Absa Bank, observed that banks are ready to lend but require bet­ter-prepared businesses. “Banks are willing to lend, but businesses must be in good shape to receive credit. Sound governance, finan­cial discipline, and transparency matter,” she said.

The seminar affirmed the importance of inclusive, trans­parent dialogue in shaping policy and enhancing financial sector performance.

BY TIMES REPORTER