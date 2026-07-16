Black Queens to face Super Falcons in WAFCON preparatory friendly

The senior national women’s football team, the Black Queens, will continue preparations for the 2026 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a high-profile international friendly against the Super Falcons of Nigeria on Saturday.

The eagerly anticipated encounter will take place at the Stade El Abir Zaouli and is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m.

The Black Queens head into the clash on the back of a confidence-boosting 1-0 victory over Cote d’Ivoire, courtesy a 75th-minute strike from Sharon Sampson in the opening pre-tournament friendly.

The match against the Super Falcons is expected to offer a stern test while building team chemistry for the challenges ahead.

The friendly also renews one of African women’s football’s notable rivalries, with both sides eager to head into the WAFCON on the back of a positive result.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q