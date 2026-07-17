8 clubs confirmed for 2026 X1 DOL Super Cup

The stage is set for the 2026 X1 Division One League (DOL) Super Cup following the confirmation of the eight clubs that will compete for honours in this year’s competition.

The tournament, which brings together the best-performing teams from the Division One League, will feature representatives from all three zones as well as the two highest-ranked third-placed clubs across the league.

Zone One will be represented by Debibi United FC and Tamale City FC after both clubs enjoyed impressive campaigns to secure qualification. In Zone Two, former Premier League giants, FC AshantiGold and Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs, booked their places in the competition following strong performances throughout the season.

Port City FC and Semper Fi FC emerged as the qualified clubs from Zone Three, underlining their consistency and determination in one of the most competitive zones in the Division One League.

To complete the eight-team line-up, Attram De Visser SC and Nsuopon Fidelity FC qualified as the two best third-placed clubs. Attram De Visser earned their spot from Zone Three, while Nsuopon Fidelity secured qualification from Zone Two.

The eight clubs will be drawn into two groups of four, with teams battling for places in the knockout stage as they chase the coveted X1 DOL Super Cup title.

This year’s competition is expected to generate significant excitement following the recent announcement of X1 Energy Drink as the headline sponsor of the tournament. The partnership forms part of the Ghana Football Association’s broader efforts to enhance the profile of domestic football and create greater commercial value for its competitions.

The X1 DOL Super Cup has become an important platform for showcasing the quality of Ghana’s second-tier football, offering clubs the opportunity to compete against the best teams from across the country while preparing for the upcoming Premier League and DOL seasons. –Ghanafa.org

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