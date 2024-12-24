CODEO EXPANDS POST-ELECTION OBSERVATION NATIONWIDE

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) will, from December 22, 2024, to January 23, 2025, expand its observation of the post-election environment to monitor developments, particularly in light of challenges arising from the declaration of some parliamentary results.

A total of 20 citizen observers have been recruited, trained, and deployed nationwide to that effect.

The National Coordinator CODEO Mr Albert Arhin, in a press statement issued in Accra and copied the Ghanaian Times said the post-election observers will monitor the actions and engagements of key stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission (EC), political parties, the judiciary, security agencies, and civil society organisations (CSOs), among others, in the selected constituencies.

“Observers will pay close attention to any electoral disputes, the conduct of political actors, and adherence to constitutional processes as Ghana prepares for the swearing-in of the President-elect on January 7, 2025, and the period after.

This exercise is part of CODEO’s interventions to promote transparency, accountability, and peaceful democratic transitions in Ghana,” it said.

The statement said as has been the Coalition’s practice, election observation was a continuous process that spans pre-election, election day, and post-election periods.

The post-election observation seeks to ensure that the electoral space remains conducive for peace, stability, and national unity.

“CODEO acknowledges ongoing challenges related to the declaration of results for some parliamentary seats and urges all stakeholders to uphold the rule of law, resolve disputes through legitimate channels, and avoid actions that may compromise the country’s peace and stability,“ the statement continued.

Meanwhile, the Coalition has assured the public of its commitment to providing regular updates and findings from this observation effort, as part of its broader goal of fostering transparent and credible elections.

