GIPC unveils 24-hr premium service to enhance service delivery
The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has introduced a 24- hour premium service to enhance efficiency in service delivery, processing investor applications, expedite investment registration and approvals.
The Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Mr Simon Madjie, said the premium service aligns with the government’s 24-hour economy initiative, which seeks to create a dynamic business environment, attract investment and drive sustained economic growth.
“Our service aligns with global best practices and provides investors with priority processing for their applications, ensuring timely support for urgent business activities,” Mr Madjie said.
He mentioned that the 24-hour clock begun once the dedicated team at the Investor Services Department confirmed that all necessary documentation were complete, an invoice had been generated, and payment had been received.
He said the service “In an increasingly competitive global market, where nations are vying for investment, enhancing the ease of doing business is not merely desirable; it is absolutely crucial for attracting foreign direct investment.
“We are therefore confident that this 24-hour premium service will send a convincing signal to the investor community that the GIPC, and indeed Ghana as a whole, is dedicated to investor-friendly policies that prioritise efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness,” he added.
Mr Madjie said the premium service aligned with global best practices, and it eliminated processing delays thereby enhancing investment facilitation and overall business efficiency.
He was also of the view that the service supports the Centre’s commitment to the AfCFTA protocol on investment which emphasised the facilitation of visas and permits for foreign workers, employees, and consultants designated by investors, as well as the streamlining of investment administration procedures.
The CEO OF GIPC was confident that the new service, coupled with its ongoing review of the GIPC Act to reflect current market dynamics, would significantly enhance foreign direct investment, encourage reinvestment by existing businesses, and stimulate increased investment from local enterprises.
Providing more details on the service, GIPC’s Acting Head of Investor Services, Mr Kwame Kesse-Agyepong, explained that it covered investor registrations, certificate renewals, and automatic and replacement quotas.
He clarified that the premium service was available only upon request, requiring investors to have all mandatory documents to complete the necessary payment.
“The clock starts ticking once we confirm that all submitted documents are in order,” Mr Kesse-Agyepong stated
BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU