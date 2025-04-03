GIPC unveils 24-hr premium service to enhance service delivery

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has introduced a 24- hour premium service to enhance efficiency in service delivery, processing investor applications, expedite investment registration and approvals.

The Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Mr Simon Madjie, said the premium service aligns with the government’s 24-hour economy initiative, which seeks to create a dynamic business environment, attract investment and drive sus­tained economic growth.

“Our service aligns with global best practices and provides inves­tors with priority processing for their applications, ensuring timely support for urgent business activi­ties,” Mr Madjie said.

He mentioned that the 24-hour clock begun once the dedicated team at the Investor Services De­partment confirmed that all neces­sary documentation were complete, an invoice had been generated, and payment had been received.

He said the service “In an increasingly competitive global market, where nations are vying for investment, enhancing the ease of doing business is not merely desirable; it is absolutely crucial for attracting foreign direct invest­ment.

“We are therefore confident that this 24-hour premium service will send a convincing signal to the investor community that the GIPC, and indeed Ghana as a whole, is dedicated to investor-friendly policies that prioritise efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness,” he added.

Mr Madjie said the premium service aligned with global best practices, and it eliminated pro­cessing delays thereby enhancing investment facilitation and overall business efficiency.

He was also of the view that the service supports the Centre’s com­mitment to the AfCFTA protocol on investment which emphasised the facilitation of visas and permits for foreign workers, employees, and consultants designated by investors, as well as the streamlin­ing of investment administration procedures.

The CEO OF GIPC was confi­dent that the new service, coupled with its ongoing review of the GIPC Act to reflect current mar­ket dynamics, would significantly enhance foreign direct invest­ment, encourage reinvestment by existing businesses, and stimulate increased investment from local enterprises.

Providing more details on the service, GIPC’s Acting Head of Investor Services, Mr Kwame Kesse-Agyepong, explained that it covered investor registrations, certificate renewals, and automatic and replacement quotas.

He clarified that the premium service was available only upon request, requiring investors to have all mandatory documents to complete the necessary payment.

“The clock starts ticking once we confirm that all submitted doc­uments are in order,” Mr Kesse-Agyepong stated

