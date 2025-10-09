Combating cocoa smuggling …COCOBOD reviews existing reward scheme

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has instituted a reward scheme for individuals and informants who assist in apprehending persons or groups that smuggle cocoa across the country’s borders.

The reward scheme forms part of a renewed demonstration of the board’s determination to combat illicit cocoa trading across the country’s borders and is aimed at assisting in apprehending smugglers.

Under this arrangement, informants and anti-smuggling agents will receive one-third (1/3) of the assessed value of confiscated cocoa as their reward.

A statement issued by the board in Accra yesterday and copied to The Ghanaian Times said the reviewed scheme is designed to ensure the sustainability of the anti-smuggling campaign while maintaining strong public participation in the collective effort to curb cocoa smuggling.

Cocoa smuggling continues to deprive the nation of revenue and denies value chain actors the full benefits of their hard work. The collaboration of communities, particularly those in border and other hotspot areas, remains crucial in safeguarding Ghana’s premium cocoa.

Reporting Channels

Members of the public with credible information are encouraged to contact the Special Anti-Smuggling Task Force through the hotline: 0308-040-107. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality, and rewards will be paid without undue delay.

“COCOBOD reiterates its commitment to protecting the cocoa sector for the benefit of farmers, the economy, and the future of Ghana’s cocoa industry,” the statement indicated.

BY TIMES REPORTER

