Euroget De-Invest, the contractor executing the 250-bed Ashanti Regional Hospital at Sewua in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region has described recent inauguration of the facility by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as illegal and a breach of contract.

According to the contractor beyond the government failing to honour fully its contractual obligations under the contract terms, the project was not completed.



“The recent commissioning of the 250-Bed Ashanti Regional Hospital in Sewua, Bosomtwe District, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, 4th January 2025, raises serious concerns regarding legal and contractual obligations. While we acknowledge the importance of healthcare infrastructure in the Ashanti Region, we must firmly state that the commissioning of the 250-bed facility was conducted in direct violation of the terms of our contract,” it said.

A statement signed by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)of the Euroget De-Invest, Mr Said Derez said his outfit had not yet received full payment for the construction of the hospital.

In addition, it said the project remained incomplete and was yet to hand over to the hospital the government, stressing that“As the contractor, we retain possession of the site until the project is handed over correctly and legally.”

The statement denied granting permission to any individual or party to enter the site for inauguration purposes, stressing that “Euroget did not give anyone permission to enter the site. Possession is still ours until we hand over in the correct and legal manner.”

It further emphasised that the action of the President was a breach of contract and every step would be taken to claim damages.

“We haven’t handed over, and every step should be taken to claim damages against all previous commissioning because, by this action, the President is implying that he could have commissioned those hospitals without incurring any costs on our part,” it said.

Explaining the scope of work left for the project to be completed, the statement said it was left with the completion of the hospital’s power stations, which had been delayed due to the non-availability of the power source from the government, installation of major medical equipment, which require a permanent power connection, repairs to the landscape and buildings caused by the prolonged work suspension due to delayed payments and finishing touches on staff housing.

The statement said the fact that the government proceeded with the inauguration without consulting Euroget raised questions about the adherence to legal protocols and the sanctity of contracts.

“We believe that the government’s actions constitute a serious breach of security concerning the hospital. Entering the premises without our permission to undertake the commissioning, while the hospital remains incomplete and without the contractor being fully compensated, reflects a disregard for the law and contractual agreements,” it said.

It said Euroget De-Invest S.A. remained committed to completing the 250-Bed hospital to the highest standards as part of fulfilling its contractual obligations, however, it believed that the situation could be resolved amicably.

Also it express the hope that the government would recognise the importance of following due process in all its dealings as it was prepared to take all necessary steps to protect its rights and seek damages for any breaches of contract that had occurred.

