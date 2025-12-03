Concerned Citizens of Ghana appeal to U.S. for Ofori-Atta’s extradition

The Concerned Citizens of Ghana, a social and constitutional advocacy group, has appealed to the United States government to support Ghana’s efforts in securing the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to face charges brought against him by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). In a statement issued in Accra and signed by the group’s leader, Professor Kwaku Asare, also known as Kwaku Azar, the group stressed that its appeal was not a declaration of guilt but a call for due legal process.

According to the group, Mr Ofori-Atta’s absence from Ghana is delaying ongoing criminal proceedings and undermining the national resolve to fight corruption and economic misconduct. “We make no claim about guilt or innocence. We only insist that Mr Ofori-Atta returns to Ghana to face the charges in court, just like any other citizen. Justice must not depend on geography. Let the law work,” the statement said.

The Concerned Citizens of Ghana highlighted the longstanding partnership between Ghana and the United States, anchored in democratic values, transparency, and accountability. They urged that such principles guide cooperation on matters involving public accountability. “We respectfully call on the United States Embassy in Accra to cooperate with Ghanaian authorities to facilitate the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who has now been formally charged with multiple financial and economic crimes,” the statement added.

The group further requested the U.S. Embassy to assist in verifying Mr Ofori-Atta’s presence or immigration status in the United States, facilitate collaboration between authorities of both countries, and support the expedited processing of any formal extradition request submitted by Ghana. Emphasising the importance of accountability among public officials, the group noted that it is essential to strengthening public trust and enhancing the integrity of national institutions.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

