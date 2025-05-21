Concerned Zongo youths raid suspected criminal hideouts in Sogakope

A group of concerned Muslim youths in the Sogakope Zongo community of the South Tongu District have taken decisive ac­tion to clamp down on the rising incidents of robbery and drug abuse, allegedly perpetrated by some individuals within the area.

Led by Mr Abdul-Rauph Saka, the group stormed and ransacked three rooms within local “ghetto” apartments sus­pected to be the operational base of a group of Muslim youths allegedly involved in criminal activities.

The move, Mr Saka em­phasised, was motivated by the recent spate of robberies that rocked the district and left many local traders in fear for their lives and livelihoods.

“Some of our own Mus­lim brothers have been at the forefront of these robberies,” Mr Saka lamented, revealing that “After thorough investigations, stolen items such as bags of ce­ment, buckets of paint, and car­tons of tiles, among others were found in the rooms we cleared. We couldn’t sit by any longer while our community suffers.”

He emphasised that the ac­tions taken were part of broader community efforts to restore peace and security, adding that prior approval had been sought from the local police to shut down the identified hideouts.

Mr Saka also stressed the need for vigilance and communi­ty-police collaboration in tackling the menace, saying, “We will do everything possible to ensure our Zongo becomes a safe place to live, and we committed to work­ing closely with the law enforce­ment agency”.

Other residents also ex­pressed their frustrations, citing increasing fear of theft and violent behaviours associated with drug use among some of the youth.

“We’re scared to even sleep peacefully at night,” one resident said. “Sometimes we must hide our cooking utensils because they steal anything they can sell after using drugs. It’s disturbing,” a resident pleading anonymity stated.