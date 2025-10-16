Court discharges businessman accused in Ahmed Suale murder trial

THE Madina District Court has discharged Daniel Owusu Koranteng, the 35-year-old businessman accused of masterminding the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, due to lack of evidence.

The prosecution, led by the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, told the court that it was unable to establish a prima facie case of abetment and murder against the accused, also known as Nana Amakye.

Ahmed-Suale, a key member of Tiger Eye PI, was gunned down at Madina in January 2019 by unidentified assailants while driving home. Following the decision of the A-G, attention is now focused on apprehending the principal suspects believed to have carried out the killing.

According to the prosecution, both the deceased and the accused had previously worked with Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye PI investigative firm. The two were said to have interacted frequently before tensions heightened in 2018, after Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, aired images of Ahmed-Suale on Net2 TV, urging the public to deal with him.

The deceased reportedly identified Koranteng as the person who provided Mr Agyapong with his photographs. Investigations revealed that call records placed the accused near Madina, close to the deceased’s residence, around the time of the murder on January 16, 2019.

Prosecutors said the accused later fled to the United Kingdom in August 2019 after ignoring several police invitations. He was subsequently arrested upon his return to Ghana in March 2025.

During interrogation, Koranteng admitted knowing both the deceased and Mr Agyapong but denied ever sharing or selling the photographs. Investigations, according to the prosecution, are still ongoing.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

