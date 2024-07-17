CPP rejects NAPO’s apology

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has rejected the apology issued by Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), following his remarks about Ghana’s first Presi­dent, Dr Kwame Nkrumah during a recent rally in Kumasi.

The CPP’s Director of Com­munication, Sylvester Sarpong-So­prano during a press conference in Accra on Monday, emphasised that the CPP has not accepted Dr Opoku Prempeh’s apology.

“Instead, we are urging him for a debate on the achievements of Kwame Nkrumah compared to those of the NPP. Nobody has done anything that compares to securing independence for Ghana,” he asserted, highlighting Nkrumah’s pivotal role in Ghana’s history.

He further stated that the CPP had expanded Ghana’s economy at an unprecedented pace under Nkrumah’s leadership.

Mr Sarpong-Soprano explained that Dr Prempeh, the NPP lead­ership, and Ghanaians continuous to benefit from the developmental projects initiated during Nkru­mah’s era, therefore, derogatory comments about Nkrumah must cease immediately.

He stated that Dr Prempeh and the NPP must accept the CPP’s call to engage in a public debate to compare the achievements of Kwame Nkrumah with those of the NPP.

“If the ruling party believes that Nkrumah’s efforts can be dispar­aged or are no longer relevant, then they should accept our chal­lenge to a debate,” Sarpong-Sopra­no declared.

He warned that negative remarks have the potential to cause distur­bances and should be condemned, especially at this critical time “when the country is preparing for the upcoming general elections, leaders should be mindful of their utterances to promote calm rather than create tension.”

He emphasised that responsible leadership required fostering unity and peace, not sowing discord through inflammatory language.

Maintaining a respectful dis­course, he said, was essential to ensuring a stable and peaceful election period.

He also urged Ghanaians to defend Nkrumah’s legacy and to recognise the ongoing impact of his contributions to the nation’s development

BY RAISSA SAMBOU