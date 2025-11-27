CRI Urges National Policy to Protect Religious Rights of Students

Child Rights International (CRI) is urging the government to establish a clear and firm national policy to protect the religious rights of students in secondary schools. The organisation emphasized that no child should ever be denied their right to education or their right to express their religious identity.

In a statement issued yesterday, CRI noted that the recent issue involving Wesley Girls Senior High School highlighted the need for Ghana to rethink how children’s rights are protected within long-standing school systems. It stressed that every child has the right to both education and religious expression, and these rights must remain central to school rules and practices nationwide.

CRI pointed out that many well-known mission schools, including Holy Child School and St. Louis Senior High School, were founded on religious traditions that have guided their rules for decades. These schools operate differently from state-founded institutions such as Ghana Senior High School in Koforidua, Tamale Senior High School, and Achimota Senior High School.

The group raised an important national question about what policy has guided these schools since their establishment. Although the government has declared the schools secular, they continue to operate as government-assisted institutions, suggesting that they do not fall fully under the management of the Ghana Education Service.

Because of this unclear arrangement, rules governing student discipline, conduct, and religious expression vary from school to school. CRI stated that although rights are universal, protecting them depends on clear and consistent national policies. The lack of a strong, unified policy framework allows schools to apply their own rules, with no binding national directives to guarantee equal protection for all students regardless of background or identity.

According to CRI, the State has not assumed full regulatory control over government-assisted schools. As a result, disciplinary decisions and administrative practices remain largely in the hands of individual school authorities. The organisation warned that this situation creates gaps in the protection of children’s rights and leads to uneven standards across the country.

To ensure children’s rights are meaningful—especially the right to practise their religion—the government must take full regulatory ownership of schools it funds or supports. Without this step, Ghana may continue to experience conflicts between school traditions and constitutional rights.

CRI stressed that once a school admits a child, it acknowledges not only their academic needs but also their identity, including religious background. Therefore, no child should be denied the chance to practise their faith within the school community. The solution, according to CRI, lies in national standards that guide schools on protecting every child’s rights without undermining discipline or school order.

The organisation called for stronger safeguarding systems that clearly outline what schools can or cannot do regarding students’ religious expression. These systems should include firm state oversight and regular monitoring so that children’s rights are not determined by historical traditions or administrators’ personal preferences.

Finally, CRI urged the government to clarify its position on the status of government-assisted mission schools to ensure consistent protection of students’ religious rights.

