Daddy Lumba’s one week observance scheduled for August 30- Ekuona Royal Family of Nsuta

The Ekuona Royal Family of Nsuta has announced that the one week observance for the late Ghanaian music icon, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, will be held in Accra on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

This follows the official announcement of his passing to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace.

A representative of the family disclosed that the final funeral rites will take place in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region. The specific venue, however, will be announced later.

The family explained that the decision to hold the funeral in Kumasi is in line with Daddy Lumba’s royal roots.

“It is only fitting that his final farewell be held in his hometown, where his ancestral lineage lies,” the family stated.

They added that preparations are underway to officially inform the Ga Mantse and the Ga Traditional Council, in recognition of the many years Daddy Lumba spent in Accra and the large fan base he built there.

Acknowledging his lasting legacy and global influence, the family called on fans and mourners to observe the commemorations with dignity.

“We humbly ask that all who attend conduct themselves in a manner that honours his memory and ensures a peaceful celebration befitting of the legend he was,” the spokesperson said.

The family expressed deep appreciation to Ghanaians at home and abroad for the outpouring of love and support since news of his death was made public.

By: Jacob Aggrey