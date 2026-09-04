Dagaaba, Frafra to battle for ‘puppy’ trophy in unity games

The age-old bond between the Dagaaba and Frafra ethnic groups will take centre stage tomorrow, when the two sides meet for the Dagaaba-Frafra Friendly Games at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra.

But beyond the excitement of football and other sporting activities, the contest will have a rather unusual prize at stake, a puppy.

The puppy is not merely a trophy. It carries a deep cultural and historical significance for the two ethnic groups and symbolises how a bitter disagreement between two brothers ultimately became a source of unity and friendship.

The 2026 games, being held under the theme: ‘Unity in Diversity: The Dagaaba-Frafra Model for Peaceful Co-existence,’ are expected to attract members of both communities and other well-wishers.

According to oral history, the Dagaaba and Frafra were once represented by two brothers who lived happily together until famine struck their community.

With food becoming scarce and death seemingly imminent, the brothers embarked on a long journey in search of food. They were accompanied by their pet dog, which had remained with them during their difficult journey.

After travelling a long distance without finding food, the brothers were left with little choice but to kill the dog to survive.

However, after killing the animal, they disagreed over how the meat should be prepared.

One brother wanted the meat boiled, while the other preferred it roasted.

To resolve the disagreement, they decided to divide the meat equally so that each could prepare his portion according to his preference.

It was during the sharing of the meat that the dog’s head went missing.

The disappearance of the head immediately sparked suspicion and counter-accusations between the brothers.

Unable to resolve the matter, the disagreement eventually led to their separation, with one brother moving towards the west and the other towards the east.

Years later, however, the two brothers met again and began teasing each other about who had stolen the dog’s head.

What had once been a source of division gradually became a source of laughter, friendship and reconciliation.

Their descendants subsequently became playmates, turning the painful memory of the missing dog head into a symbol of their enduring relationship.

It is this history that has inspired the unusual tradition of presenting a puppy as the ultimate trophy for the Dagaaba-Frafra Games.

The winning side takes custody of the puppy and is expected to rear it until the next edition of the games, when it is brought back as cooked meat, a delicacy to be shared as part of the celebration.

The tradition, therefore, goes beyond competition.

The puppy represents the transformation of a once-divisive incident into a symbol of unity, reconciliation and peaceful co-existence.

And as the Dagaaba and Frafra prepare to renew their sporting rivalry tomorrow, one question will dominate conversations among supporters: Who will take the puppy home this year?

Will the Frafra repeat their success, or will the Dagaaba fight back and reclaim the ultimate prize?

The answer will be decided on the field, but whatever the result, the real victory will be the continued friendship and unity between the two ethnic groups.

BY GORDON WELLU