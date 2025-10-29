De Bruyne to undergo surgery

Multiple sources in Italy claim that Kevin De Bruyne will undergo surgery in Antwerp tomorrow and will only return to action in February 2026.

Napoli star De Bruyne is set to miss several months of action after suffering a severe lesion to the thigh muscle in a Serie A game against Inter on Saturday.

Corriere dello Sport, Gazzetta and Tuttosport report that the Belgium international will be forced to undergo surgery in Antwerp. The operation will be carried out tomorrow, Wednesday, October 29.

According to reports, De Bruyne will miss from three to four months of action, returning on the pitch around February 2026.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the ex-Manchester City star has already landed in Belgium to prepare for the surgery.

De Bruyne sustained an injury to the same muscle in August 2023, which sidelined him for five months. During that period, he missed 28 matches for Manchester City and one for the Belgium national team.

De Bruyne underwent surgery two years ago as well, while his teammate and compatriot Romelu Lukaku, who sustained a similar injury this past August, has opted for conservative therapy.

– Football Italia

