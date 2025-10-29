Diaspora Affairs Office cautions public against fake intermediaries in citizenship drive

The Diaspora Affairs Office under the Office of the President has issued new directives to guide all public engagements, particularly those related to the Diaspora Citizenship Drive and other related initiatives.

In a public notice signed by the Deputy Director, Nana Kyere Agyemang, the office cautioned that all inquiries regarding the citizenship drive must be made only through its official communication channels.

It emphasized that no third-party agents or intermediaries are recognized or authorized to act on behalf of the office.

The statement also advised the public to verify any correspondence that appears to come from the Diaspora Affairs Office before taking any action.

This, according to the office, is to safeguard the integrity of official communications and prevent the spread of misinformation.

The office further encouraged individuals to report any suspected fraudulent activity, misrepresentation, or unauthorized use of its name or credentials.

It reiterated its commitment to promoting lawful, transparent, and dignified processes for diaspora integration and return, in line with Ghana’s Diaspora Engagement Policy and the vision of President John Dramani Mahama to strengthen connections between Ghana and its global community.

The Diaspora Affairs Office expressed appreciation to the diaspora community and the general public for their cooperation in maintaining the credibility of its operations and the success of national inclusion efforts.

By: Jacob Aggrey