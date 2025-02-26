Don’t mistreat visa applicants – Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana has expressed concern about the inap­propriate treatment meted out to visa applicants at the various embassies, high commissions and consulates.

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry that some Ghana­ian visa applicants are not treated appropriately when they visit em­bassies, high commissions as well as consulates for their appoint­ments,” said a statement issued in Accra yesterday and copied to The Ghanaian Times.

It said in some instances, appli­cants were not provided with con­ducive waiting areas as they were compelled to be at the mercy of the vagaries of the weather.

“There are also credible reports suggesting that applicants have to wait for about six months to se­cure appointments,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs queried.

It said there “appears to be no avenue created to provide services to applicants who may require emergency services or may have further inquiries on their appli­cations or when they encounter challenges in using websites for visa applications.”

“These issues are of deep con­cern to the Ministry, and it will be appreciated if necessary action could be taken to ameliorate the challenges with a view to pro­viding applicants with improved services,” the Ministry stated.

BY TIMES REPORTER