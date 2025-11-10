Dr. Bawumia expresses disappointment over “Stranger” comments by Asante Akim South MP

Former vice President of Ghana and flag-bearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed disappointment over comments made by the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim South, Kwaku Asante-Boateng, describing him as a “stranger” within the party.

Dr. Bawumia made the remarks during an interaction with party supporters and delegates at a campaign programme over the weekend.

This comes after the Asante Akim South MP was reported to have said that Dr. Bawumia was “brought in to serve” the party and therefore should not lead it.

The comment has since drawn wide criticism from both within and outside the NPP.

Responding to the issue, Dr. Bawumia said such remarks show a lack of understanding of the party’s history and traditions.

He explained that the NPP was formed through the union of several political groups from different ethnic and regional backgrounds, including the Northern People’s Party, the Muslim Association Party, and others.

“The Northern People’s Party was actually the biggest in the beginning, led by S. D. Dombo, with my father, Mumuni Bawumia, serving as vice-chairman,” Dr. Bawumia said.

He reminded party members of his long service to the NPP, from his time as a running mate for eight years in opposition to serving two terms as Vice President.

“I have been the most impactful Vice President in the history of Ghana,” he noted, stressing that he has worked tirelessly for the party for over 17 years.

Dr. Bawumia urged party members to reject divisive comments and instead promote unity and inclusiveness.

“If our party will become bigger, we need to bring more people in, not drive them away. No matter where you come from, you can lead the New Patriotic Party and become President of Ghana,” he said.

He called on all members to focus on peace and unity, warning that divisive language would only weaken the NPP ahead of the 2028 elections.

By: Jacob Aggrey