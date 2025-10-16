Dr. Bawumia urges NPP members to rally behind his flagbearership bid

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has appealed to the rank and file of the party to rally behind him as he prepares to lead the party in the 2028 elections.

Addressing delegates in Sene East during his campaign tour, he highlighted key contributions to the party.

He revealed that at the behest of former president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he left his job at the Bank of Ghana to work for the NPP.

According to him, many asked him to rescind the decision. However, because of his loyalty to the party, he resigned from the bank to be their running mate.

He added that at the African Development Bank, he resigned in 2012 just to serve the party at the highest level.

“I defended the party in 2012. We lost, but I stayed in Ghana to put pressure on John Dramani Mahama and the NDC,” he added.

He is therefore urging the party to choose continuity and to back his leadership.

